UPDATE 1-Sandvik parries mining doldrums as profit slides less than forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedish engineering group Sandvik reported a smaller than expected fall in first quarter core operating earnings on Monday as cost cuts helped partly offset a deep slump in its mining business which showed little sign of letting up.

Years of soft commodity prices have depressed demand for mining equipment as miners cut costs and shutter unprofitable sites, hitting sales for machinery makers such as Sandvik and fierce rival Atlas Copco.

Only last week U.S. Caterpillar, the world's biggest maker of construction and mining gear, cut its 2016 revenue and earnings outlook, in part reflecting a continued slide in already hard-hit mining sales.

Sandvik, which is also contending with slowing demand for its oil and gas related business, said weakness continued to blanket the mining segment, which accounts for roughly a quarter of its group revenues.

"The underlying sentiment among customers in the mining segment remained weak, with a slight softening noted in the after market business," the company said in a statement.

Adjusted operating earnings for continuing operations at Sandvik, a top supplier of mining gear and metal-cutting tools, fell to 2.41 billion Swedish crowns ($296.30 million) from a year-ago 2.98 billion, beating the forecast 2.28 billion a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sandvik, which besides mining equipment also makes tools, construction gear and speciality metals, said order intake fell 7 percent at fixed exchange for comparable units to 20.3 billion Swedish crowns versus the 20.2 billion seen by analysts.

In its mining business alone, Sandvik said order intake was down 8 percent on a like-for-like basis.

"Things haven't deteriorated further you could say, but it remains weak," Sandvik CEO Bjorn Rosengren told a news conference, comparing the first quarter with the final months of last year. ($1 = 8.1336 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)