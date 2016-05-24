UPDATE 1-Sandvik sets new financial targets as new CEO makes his mark

* New goal to grow EBIT by at least 7 pct 2016-2018
* CEO says sees flat market ahead
* Shares slightly down
(Adds detail, background, shares)
SANDVIKEN, May 24 Swedish engineering group
Sandvik targets operating profit growth of at least 7
percent annually in the coming three years but is not counting
on market growth in the near term, it's top executive said on
Tuesday, sending shares lower.
Seeking to convince shareholders of an upcoming recovery for
the firm after years of cost-cutting and sluggish demand for
mining gear, CEO Bjorn Rosengren, in charge since November, said
he expected no help from the market ahead.
Sandvik said the new financial targets, also including an
improvement of return on capital employed (ROCE) by at least 3
percentage points, would replace previous targets of 8 percent
yearly sales growth and 25 percent ROCE over a business cycle.
Rosengren said he would drive the company toward
decentralisation, like at fierce local rival Atlas Copco
where he was formerly an executive, with each product
area given full responsibility of their performance.
"Before we start driving growth we need to make sure we have
stabilised businesses," Rosengren told investors and journalists
at a capital market's day.
Rosengren took over after cost cuts under former CEO Olof
Faxander had failed to have a significant impact on profit,
leaving Sandvik's shares lagging European peers.
Sandvik's shares rose as much as 3.4 percent after the news,
but were down 1.8 percent by 1023 GMT. They are up some 5
percent since Rosengren took charge, compared with a 5 percent
decline in shares of Atlas Copco.
Sandvik maintained its financial targets for a net
debt/equity ratio of less than 0.8 and a 50 percent dividend
payout ratio of reported earnings per share.
The company said earlier this month it was preparing to exit
two non-core operations as it consolidated its structure into
three business areas. It is also in the process of selling its
Mining Systems unit, with a deal expected during the second
quarter.
Sandvik reported in April a smaller than expected fall in
first quarter core operating earnings, as cost cuts helped
partly offset the deep slump in its mining business.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Sven Nordenstam)