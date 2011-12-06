UPDATE 1-Sandvine cuts Q4 revenue view by over 20 pct

Dec 6 Canadian network equipment maker Sandvine Corp expects its fourth-quarter revenue to fall 20-22 percent from last year, hurt by budget reductions and poor performance amongst some of its largest customers.

Waterloo, Ontario-based broadband equipment maker sees fourth-quarter revenue in the range of C$19.5-C$20 million, compared with C$25 million a year ago.

"Several of our largest customers did not generate the level of business we had anticipated for a variety of reasons, including budget reductions... shifting capital priorities and slower roll-outs," Chief Executive Dave Caputo said in a statement.

Sandvine shares closed at C$1.84 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.