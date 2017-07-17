FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sandvine accepts C$562 mln offer from Francisco, Procera
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月17日 / 下午3点39分 / 2 天内

UPDATE 1-Sandvine accepts C$562 mln offer from Francisco, Procera

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background, share move)

July 17 (Reuters) - Sandvine Corp said on Monday it had terminated a deal with Vector Capital and accepted a higher offer from a unit of private equity firm Francisco Partners and Procera Networks Inc, valuing the network equipment maker at about C$562 million ($444 million).

Francisco and networking equipment maker Procera will pay C$4.40 per Sandvine share.

Sandvine will be merged with Procera, whose Chief Executive Lyndon Cantor will lead the combined entity.

Earlier this month, Sandvine had accepted an amended offer from Vector Capital's unit, Scalar Acquireco Corp, for C$4.15 per share, valuing Sandvine at about C$529 million.

Shares of Sandvine were down 2 percent at C$4.35. Up to Friday's close, the company's stock had risen nearly 40 percent since Vector Capital's initial offer in May.

California-based Procera provides network visibility and control across mobile and fixed broadband networks.

The combined company will serve over 400 communications service providers, with over 1 billion subscribers in more than 100 countries, Andrew Kowal, partner at Francisco Partners, said in a statement.

Sandvine retained Canaccord Genuity as its exclusive financial adviser, while Procera was advised on the transaction by J.P. Morgan Securities. ($1 = C$1.26) (Reporting by Anirban Paul and John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)

