SolarCity delays IPO launch, Fairway Group reassesses

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (IFR) - Hurricane Sandy also made its
presence felt in IPOs this week, as one prospective issuer
elected to postpone the planned launch of marketing and another
put off plans to go public indefinitely. But market sources are
expecting activity to pick up in earnest after the presidential
election on Tuesday.
SolarCity was scheduled to launch its IPO as early as this
week but elected to not to do so. The company, which builds
solar arrays for residential and commercial customers and then
sells power back to them at rates cheaper than traditional
utilities, will wait until after the election before proceeding,
according to sources close to the situation.
The roadshow was to have kicked off in New York City with
management presentations at the underwriting banks, and that
factored into the decision. Limited staffing levels at each of
the joint bookrunners - Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch - made the decision to postpone a foregone
conclusion.
"Roadshows start with management teach-ins of the sales
force in New York," said one source. "The sales force is the
point of contact to educate their clients. It is not just worth
risking until we get great clarity."
SolarCity tentatively flagged a US$201.25m all-primary
offering on its initial registration statement in early October.
The company, which had confidentially filed with regulators in
April, did not provide additional details, such as sizing or
indicative pricing levels.
The IPO would be the latest in a series of financings that
SolarCity has completed. In the first quarter of this year the
company raised US$81m in a series G preferred stock sale to
investors that included Tesla chairman and CEO Elon Musk, the
company's largest shareholder with a 31.9% pre-IPO stake.
Meanwhile grocery-store chain Fairway Group Holdings has put
its IPO on hold following the nearly complete destruction of its
store in Red Hook, Brooklyn - one of 11 stores that the company
operates. The company had planned to launch marketing of the
offering, tentatively sized at $150m, in mid-November, according
to sources.
Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Jefferies and
William Blair were mandated as joint bookrunners on the planned
offering.
Fairway Group, which is majority-owned by Sterling
Investment Partners, had been working to resolve the rate paid
to landlord at its Red Hook outlet, as well as at two other
locations. The company and the landlords have been negotiating a
periodic reset of the fair market rent on the property. It has
paid about US$1.4m, excluding charges paid to the owners, in
rent on the Red Hook facility in each of the past three years,
according to the company's prospectus.