Power partially restored at Hess' Port Reading, NJ, refinery

NEW YORK Nov 3 Hess Corp.'s 70,000
barrel-per-day Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery had its power
partially restored early on Saturday morning after it was cut
during Hurricane Sandy, but full restart was at least several
days away.
"Full power restoration will be needed to complete an
assessment of refinery equipment before the restart process can
begin," said a spokesperson.
"We are using the current power supply to bring in-plant
utility systems back online, which will take several days and
must be completed before the refinery can restart."
Sandy devastated the East Coast refined products network,
temporarily shutting pipelines and the New York Harbor fuel
delivery hub, as well as several refineries. In addition to Port
Reading, Phillips 66's refinery in New Jersey remains
shut.
Hess said fuel rack supply operations had been restored to
terminals in Newark, Edgewater, and Brooklyn, but the Woodbridge
and Bayonne terminals remained closed.
Marine operations at Hess's Pennsauken and Groton terminals
are in the process of restarting, but operations in Woodbridge,
Roeston, Newark, Brooklyn, Edgewater and Bayonne remained
offline.