UPDATE 1-San Francisco is first U.S. city to set fully paid parental leave

(Recasts with the law winning approval)
By Eric M. Johnson
April 5 San Francisco became the first U.S. city
to mandate six weeks of fully paid parental leave, requiring
employers to shoulder much of the cost and exceeding federal and
state benefit rules for private-sector employees, a city
supervisor said on Tuesday.
The law, unanimously approved by the San Francisco Board of
Supervisors, grants six-week leave for fathers and mothers
working for companies with 20 or more employees, nearly doubling
the pay they are now eligible to collect under California law.
"Our country's parental leave policies are woefully behind
the rest of the world, and today San Francisco has taken the
lead in pushing for better family leave policies for our
workers," Supervisor Scott Wiener said in a statement.
Better benefits for parents are part of campaigns across the
nation aimed at combating rising income inequality. California's
governor on Monday signed into law a bill raising the state's
minimum wage from $10 to $15 an hour by the year
2023.
San Francisco already offers 12 weeks of fully paid parental
leave to its approximately 30,000 city employees.
On Monday, New York's governor signed a bill granting
12-week paid family leave for private-sector workers that will
phase in by 2021. California and New Jersey
provide up to six weeks of partial pay, while Rhode Island
offers four, according to the National Conference of State
Legislatures.
Under the San Francisco policy, effective in 2017, employers
must pay 45 percent of wages for as long as six weeks. The
remaining 55 percent of weekly wages comes from a worker-funded
state disability program.
Payments are calculated as a percentage of wages up to an
annual ceiling of $106,740.
Supporters said it will enable new parents to spend more
time with their babies, while opponents said it would hurt
profits and cost jobs.
In 2014, about 5,000 San Francisco residents accessed the
state's program for paid family leave for an average of 5.4
weeks, according to state data.
Nationally, 12 percent of workers receive paid family leave
through their employers, Wiener's office said.
Technology companies in Silicon Valley have increased family
leave benefits to help recruit and retain employees. Netflix Inc
provides up to a year paid, while Facebook Inc
provides four months and Microsoft Corp offers eight
weeks.
Federal law provides up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave to care
for a newborn or adopted child for employees at companies with
50 or more workers.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sara
Catania and Jonathan Oatis)