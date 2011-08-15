UPDATE 1-San Gold Q2 loss narrows on higher output, prices

(Follows alerts)

Aug 15 San Gold Corp's quarterly loss nearly halved helped by higher production and soaring bullion prices.

The Canadian company, which mainly explores gold in the Bissett area of Manitoba, said April-June loss was C$4 million ($4 million), or 1 Canadian cents a share, compared with a loss of C$7.9 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Revenue more than doubled to C$28.4 million.

In July the company said quarterly production rose 118 percent to 20,055 ounces.

Spot gold prices averaged about $1507.8 an ounce during April-June, up 26 percent since last year as looming debt problems in major economies boosted the interest in precious metal as a haven from risk.

The company also backed its 2011 production outlook of 80,000 ounces of gold at an average total cash cost of $825 per ounce of gold. ($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)