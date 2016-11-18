China's Alibaba buys into supermarket chain Sanjiang Shopping

HONG KONG Nov 18 China's e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to invest 2.1 billion
yuan ($305 million) in supermarket chain Sanjiang Shopping Club
Co Ltd to further expand its retail presence.
Sanjiang said announcements it had made about Alibaba's
investment had prompted the Shanghai stock exchange to ask
whether Alibaba will ultimately seek control. Sanjiang's shares
were suspended on Nov. 8 and will resume trading on Nov. 21.
Under the terms of the deal outlined in the stock exchange
filings, Alibaba will subscribe to a private placement in
Sanjiang, which will help raise up to 1.5 billion yuan and be
equivalent to a 25 percent stake in the supermarket operator.
Sanjiang also plans to issue up to 188 million yuan worth of
exchangeable bonds to Alibaba, equivalent to 16.4 million of the
supermarket operator's shares.
Alibaba will also acquire another 9.3 percent stake for
438.6 million yuan via a share transfer, Sanjiang said.
Alibaba's stake in Sanjiang will rise to 32 percent after
the share transfer and share subscription, Sanjiang said. This
is above the 30 percent threshold where a company is required to
make a full takeover bid in China. Alibaba will need approval
from Sanjiang's shareholders to waive this requirement.
Sanjiang said it aims to use Alibaba's e-commerce platform
to make the most of the increasingly competitive
bricks-and-mortar retail sector as China's economic growth
slows.
In early November, Alibaba posted a 55 percent rise in
second-quarter revenue, logging a second straight quarter of
robust results, indicating that it could still generate strong
growth despite worries about the health of China's economy and
its retail sector.
($1 = 6.8810 Chinese yuan renminbi)
