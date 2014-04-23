UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Sanlam to buy 51 pct in Malaysian insurer for $119 mln

(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, April 23 South Africa's biggest
insurer, Sanlam, said on Wednesday it would buy a
majority stake in Malaysia's MCIS Zurich Insurance Berhad for
about $119 million, further expanding its presence in the
southeast Asian nation.
Sanlam said it would initially buy a 40 percent from a major
shareholder, Koperasi MCIS Berhad, and another 11 percent
through an offer to minority shareholders.
Koperasi will part with bigger chunk should minority
shareholders decline whatever bid Sanlam places on the table.
After the 1.25 billion rand ($119 million) purchase, MCIS
Zurich will have to dispose of its short-term insurance business
as Malaysian regulations do not allow an investor to operate
more than one life or general insurance licence.
Sanlam already has a short-term insurance business in
Malaysia after acquiring a 49 percent share in Pacific & Orient
Insurance Co. in 2013.
MCIS Zurich, which has both life and general insurance
operations and 3,400 agents serving its 26 branches, posted a 49
percent increase in earnings per share in the six months to
end-December 2013.
Sanlam, which also has operations in India and 15 African
countries, has a war chest of more than $370 million for
acquisitions in emerging markets this year.
Sanlam shares were relatively unchanged, slipping just 0.11
percent lower to 55.15 rand at 0922GMT, compared with a 0.3
percent rise by Johannesburg's Top-40 index.
($1 = 10.5448 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)