BRIEF-San Leon Energy signs deal with Transatlantic Petroleum

BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports proposed public offering of common stock
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
March 27 San Leon Energy Plc :
* Term sheet agreement with Transatlantic Petroleum
* Says it is expected that cost of program should decrease with recent increase in service providers in Poland
* Estimated value of work program is $60 mln to $70 mln
* Transatlantic would earn an undivided 50 pct working interest in Nowa Sol, Wschowa, Gora, Rawicz, Prisice, Kotlarka, Olesnica, Praska and Wielun concessions totalling more than 1.9 million gross acres
* Final interests in concessions would comprise 50 pct Transatlantic, who would also become operator, 37.5 pct San Leon, and 12.5 pct Hutton Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: