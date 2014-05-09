版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 9日 星期五 16:58 BJT

BRIEF-San Leon says in continuing discussions with TransAtlantic over farm-in agreement in Poland

May 9 San Leon Energy Plc

* Notes announcement yesterday by Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd ("Transatlantic") with reference to farm-in agreement in Permian/ SW carboniferous basin of Poland, outline terms of which were notified by company on 27 march 2014.

* Company confirms that it is in continuing discussions with Transatlantic over details of proposed work program to be completed following execution of farm in agreement

* Will update market once final detailed work program has been agreed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐