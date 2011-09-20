San Miguel may spend $1.2 bln to upgrade Malaysian assets

MANILA, Sept 20 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp may invest up to $1.2 billion to upgrade
and expand the oil refinery and retail station network it
acquired from Exxon Mobil in Malaysia last month, a
company director said on Tuesday.
San Miguel struck deals in August to buy Exxon Mobil's
Malaysian assets for $610 million, including a 65
percent stake in Malaysian refiner Esso .
The Philippine firm also snapped up two unlisted Malaysian
units of Exxon Mobil that own 560 retail stations.
"The estimate, although it's still a very preliminary one,
is something between $800 million to $1 billion to upgrade the
Malaysian refinery," said Eric Recto, also president of San
Miguel's Philippine oil refining arm Petron Corp .
"The network expansion project...could be another $200
milion," he told reporters.
Recto said San Miguel would finance the acquisitions using
internal funds and borrowings. He declined to give further
details.
In August, Recto was quoted as saying San Miguel would use
borrowings to pay for 70 percent of the deal with Exxon Mobil
and finance the rest with cash from its Malaysian business.
"We see the potential in Malaysia and we have to develop
that potential the way we saw the potential in Petron," Recto
said, adding there were no plans to merge the group's Philippine
and Malaysian oil businesses.
"We are a smaller player (in Malaysia) but we intend to be a
strong, secondary player in that market. We think we will
continue to grow from a consumption standpoint," he said.
San Miguel has aggressively diversified in recent years,
adding power, oil refining, telecommunications, and
infrastructure into its stable of businesses previously
dominated by food and drinks.
Petron, along with San Miguel's power assets, make up nearly
two-thirds of the group's revenue, just around three years after
San Miguel went into acquisition mode.
Shares of San Miguel fell 2 percent on Tuesday in a broad
market sell off that brought the Philippine stocks index
down 2.1 percent.
($1 = 43.6 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)