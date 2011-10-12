San Miguel says power unit IPO still possible this yr

MANILA Oct 12 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp said on Wednesday the planned $630 million
initial public offering of its power unit could still push
through this year, with the group just waiting for the right
timing to launch the issue.
SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, the country's largest power
producer, plans to sell shares worth as much as 27.3 billion
pesos ($630 million) to finance expansion and acquisition.
"Just waiting for good timing," Ramon Ang, president of San
Miguel, told Reuters in a mobile text message.
He made the clarification following media reports saying SMC
Global Power had pushed back plans to sell shares due to
volatile market conditions.
Standard Chartered Bank had been tapped as sole
financial adviser, bookrunner and lead manager together with
Goldman Sachs , UBS , and CIMB Securities
(Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
ATR Kim Eng Capital Partners Inc and SB Capital
Investment Corp, a unit of Security Bank Corp are
domestic lead underwriters.
($1 = 43.6 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)