San Miguel says power unit IPO still possible this yr

MANILA Oct 12 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Wednesday the planned $630 million initial public offering of its power unit could still push through this year, with the group just waiting for the right timing to launch the issue.

SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, the country's largest power producer, plans to sell shares worth as much as 27.3 billion pesos ($630 million) to finance expansion and acquisition.

"Just waiting for good timing," Ramon Ang, president of San Miguel, told Reuters in a mobile text message.

He made the clarification following media reports saying SMC Global Power had pushed back plans to sell shares due to volatile market conditions.

Standard Chartered Bank had been tapped as sole financial adviser, bookrunner and lead manager together with Goldman Sachs , UBS , and CIMB Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

ATR Kim Eng Capital Partners Inc and SB Capital Investment Corp, a unit of Security Bank Corp are domestic lead underwriters.

