版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 28日 星期二 06:45 BJT

BRIEF-Sanmina shares up 7.1 percent after the bell following results

NEW YORK Jan 27 Sanmina Corp : * Shares up 7.1 percent after the bell following results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐