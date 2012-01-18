UPDATE 1-Sanmina-SCI Q1 misses, shares fall

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.24-$0.30, rev $1.45-$1.55 bln

Jan 18 - Sanmina-SCI Corp posted lower-than-expected first quarter results on weakness in its communications networks segment and impact from the Thailand floods, and the contract manufacturer forecast a second quarter largely below estimates.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company were down 8 percent after the bell, after closing at $10.50 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 24 cents to 30 cents a share on revenue of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $1.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, net income fell to $8.6 million, or 10 cents per share, from $28.4 million, or 34 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter fell to $1.5 billion from $1.66 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected first-quarter earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.