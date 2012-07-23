版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 04:27 BJT

Sanmina-SCI posts lower quarterly profit

July 23 Contract manufacturer Sanmina-SCI Corp posted a lower quarterly profit on weak demand in its components business.

Net income for the third quarter was $8.9 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with $ 9.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.55 billion.

