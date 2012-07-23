Sanmina-SCI posts lower quarterly profit

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
July 23 Contract manufacturer Sanmina-SCI Corp posted a lower quarterly profit on weak demand in its components business.
Net income for the third quarter was $8.9 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with $ 9.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.55 billion.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: