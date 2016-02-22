MOVES-UK's Sanne Group names Justin Partington global head of funds

BRIEF-Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Feb 22 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, named Justin Partington global head of funds, effective immediately.
Partington, in the newly created role, will be responsible for strategic development of the company's multi-jurisdictional funds capability across its alternative asset classes, including private equity, private debt and capital markets and real estate.
Partington most recently served as commercial director of a European private equity fund administration business. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.
