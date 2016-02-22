版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 22日 星期一 22:00 BJT

MOVES-UK's Sanne Group names Justin Partington global head of funds

Feb 22 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, named Justin Partington global head of funds, effective immediately.

Partington, in the newly created role, will be responsible for strategic development of the company's multi-jurisdictional funds capability across its alternative asset classes, including private equity, private debt and capital markets and real estate.

Partington most recently served as commercial director of a European private equity fund administration business. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

