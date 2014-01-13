Sanofi to buy 12 pct of Alnylam, expands rare-disease drug deal

Jan 13 French drugmaker Sanofi will
buy a 12 percent stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
for $700 million and deepen their partnership to develop drugs
for rare genetic diseases.
The companies said in a joint statement on Monday that
Sanofi would buy Alnylam shares for about $80 each, representing
a 27 percent premium compared to their average price over the
past 30 days.
The partnership between Sanofi and Alnylam began in 2012,
the year after Sanofi jumped into the business of treating rare
genetic diseases by paying more than $20 billion for U.S.
biotechnology company Genzyme, a leader in the field.
Sanofi was attracted to Alnylam because of its technology,
called RNA interference (RNAi), which prevents genes from making
their designated proteins.
"This is a game-changing deal that will allow us to grow and
accelerate development of RNAi therapeutics," Barry Greene,
president and chief operating officer of Alnymam, said in a
telephone interview.
The announcement by Sanofi and Alnylam coincides with the
beginning of the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, a
four-day event in San Francisco where hundreds of drugmakers
meet with bankers and industry analysts.
The companies originally agreed to work together to develop
and sell Alnylam's lead product, patisiran, which is in
late-stage trials for treatment of a rare life-threatening
disease called transthyretin (TTR)-familial amyloid
polyneuropathy. The condition damages the nervous system.
Sanofi originally only had rights to the drug in Japan and
the broader Asia-Pacific region, where the disease is most
common. But under the expanded partnership, it will have rights
to sell the medicine, if it is approved, in all regions outside
of North America and Western Europe, where Alnylam will retain
exclusive rights.
Sanofi will now also obtain rights to three other Alnylam
products, including one in mid-stage trials that also targets
the TTR protein, in order to treat a type of heart disease
called familial amyloid cardiomyopathy.
The companies will co-develop and co-market the product,
called ALN-TTRsc, in North America and Western Europe, while
Alnylam retains sales rights in the rest of the world. About
50,000 patients worldwide are believed to have the condition, or
the related condition treated by patisiran, Greene said.
The expanded deal will also give Sanofi rights to two
additional Alnylam products after they complete early-stage
trials, and the ability to choose between full global rights or
co-marketing rights for them, depending on the product.
Moreover, Sanofi will now have the option until at least
2020 to develop and sell outside of North America and Western
Europe all treatments for rare genetic diseases being developed
by Alnylam that have yet to be tested in humans.
Beginning January 1, 2015, Alnylam is slated to receive
research and development funding from Sanofi for programs the
French drugmaker selects for the partnership. Also, Alnylam will
be eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties from
sales, the companies said.