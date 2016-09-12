UPDATE 2-Sanofi, Google parent form $500 mln diabetes joint venture

(Adds Verily CMO interview, background)
PARIS, Sept 12 French drugmaker Sanofi
and Verily, the life sciences unit of Google parent Alphabet
Inc, on Monday said they would invest about $500
million in a joint venture combining devices with services to
improve diabetes care, an example of growing ties between the
pharma and tech sectors.
Sanofi said last year it was working on a partnership with
Google in diabetes.
"The company will leverage Verily's experience in
miniaturised electronics, analytics, and consumer software
development, with Sanofi's clinical expertise and experience in
bringing innovative treatments to people living with diabetes,"
the two companies said in a statement.
The Sanofi deal comes after British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline and Verily - formerly Google Life
Sciences - created a new company focused on fighting
diseases by targeting electrical signals in the body, a novel
field of medicine called bioelectronics.
Verily is also working on development of a smart contact
lens in partnership with Swiss drugmaker Novartis that
has an embedded glucose sensor to help monitor diabetes.
Diabetes is an illness that involves keeping track of blood
sugar levels, diet, multiple medications and other health
issues, noted Verily Chief Medical Officer Jessica Mega.
"It's an area where we think new tools and sensors will be
incredibly helpful," Mega said in a telephone interview.
"The idea is creating best-in-class biocompatible small
sensors" that could, for example, monitor blood glucose, she
said.
"We want to ... figure out the right mechanisms to get
information to patients. Over time we hope to get information to
people that is actionable," Mega said.
Nearly 400 million people worldwide have diabetes, with
type 2 accounting for more than 90 percent of cases. Without
proper treatment, it can lead to a wide variety of serious
health complications.
The JV, called Onduo, "will initially focus on the type 2
diabetes community, specifically on developing solutions that
could help people make better decisions about their day-to-day
health, ranging from improved medication management to improved
habits and goals," the companies said.
A spokeswoman for Sanofi said products on sale would include
connected objects such as insulin pens and online services.
She said Sanofi had invested $248 million in the joint
venture, in which the French group controls a 50 percent stake.
Sanofi is working hard to revive declining sales in its
diabetes division, hurt by sustained pricing pressure in the
United States, the world's largest health market.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Andrew Callus in Paris and
Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Andrew
Hay)