UPDATE 1-U.S. appeals court upholds $442 mln Plavix award

* Apotex must pay Sanofi and Bristol-Myers

* Prejudgment interest award tossed out

* Litigation stretches back to 2002

* Plavix revenues $1.87 billion in 2nd quarter (Adds data on Plavix' revenues, edits)

Oct 18 A U.S. appeals court upheld a ruling requiring Apotex to pay Sanofi (SASY.PA) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) $442 million for infringing a patent for the blood thinner Plavix, but tossed out $108 million in interest.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which hears most appeals related to patents, ruled on Tuesday that Apotex, a privately held Canadian drugmaker, was required to pay the damages but said the lower court erred in awarding prejudgment interest.

Apotex briefly sold a generic version of Plavix in a so-called at-risk launch, while challenging the validity of a patent for the anti-clot drug used to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

But the lower court ruled that the Canadian company had infringed the patent and forced Apotex to stop selling its version. Sanofi filed its suit against Apotex in 2002.

Plavix, known chemically as clopidogrel bisulfate, is the world's second biggest selling prescription drug. It generated $1.87 billion in sales during the second quarter, underscoring its importance to Paris-headquartered Sanofi and New York-based partner Bristol-Myers.

The case had come from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, which issued the order for Apotex to pay the $442 million in damages plus the additional interest in October 2010.

Sanofi is in the middle of its patent cliff years as patents for several key medicines including Plavix and cancer drug Taxotere expire and cheaper generics come onto the market. The patent for Plavix expires in May 2012.

Sanofi has been branching out into areas including vaccines and animal health in a bid to maintain its revenues.

Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb said in a statement that while they were pleased with the damages award, they were disappointed with the court's decision with respect to the prejudgment interest.

The Federal Circuit case is Sanofi-Aventis et al v. Apotex Inc et al. No. 2011-1048

The underlying case is Sanofi-Aventis et al v. Apotex Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 02-02255. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)