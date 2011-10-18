UPDATE 1-U.S. appeals court upholds $442 mln Plavix award

* Apotex must pay Sanofi and Bristol-Myers
* Prejudgment interest award tossed out
* Litigation stretches back to 2002
* Plavix revenues $1.87 billion in 2nd quarter
Oct 18 A U.S. appeals court upheld a ruling
requiring Apotex to pay Sanofi (SASY.PA) and Bristol-Myers
Squibb (BMY.N) $442 million for infringing a patent for the
blood thinner Plavix, but tossed out $108 million in interest.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which
hears most appeals related to patents, ruled on Tuesday that
Apotex, a privately held Canadian drugmaker, was required to
pay the damages but said the lower court erred in awarding
prejudgment interest.
Apotex briefly sold a generic version of Plavix in a
so-called at-risk launch, while challenging the validity of a
patent for the anti-clot drug used to prevent heart attacks and
strokes.
But the lower court ruled that the Canadian company had
infringed the patent and forced Apotex to stop selling its
version. Sanofi filed its suit against Apotex in 2002.
Plavix, known chemically as clopidogrel bisulfate, is the
world's second biggest selling prescription drug. It generated
$1.87 billion in sales during the second quarter, underscoring
its importance to Paris-headquartered Sanofi and New York-based
partner Bristol-Myers.
The case had come from the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, which issued the order for
Apotex to pay the $442 million in damages plus the additional
interest in October 2010.
Sanofi is in the middle of its patent cliff years as
patents for several key medicines including Plavix and cancer
drug Taxotere expire and cheaper generics come onto the market.
The patent for Plavix expires in May 2012.
Sanofi has been branching out into areas including vaccines
and animal health in a bid to maintain its revenues.
Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb said in a statement that
while they were pleased with the damages award, they were
disappointed with the court's decision with respect to the
prejudgment interest.
The Federal Circuit case is Sanofi-Aventis et al v. Apotex
Inc et al. No. 2011-1048
The underlying case is Sanofi-Aventis et al v. Apotex Inc
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
02-02255.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)