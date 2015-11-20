UPDATE 1-Sanofi, AstraZeneca swap compounds in new twist on open drug R&D

LONDON Nov 20 French drugmaker Sanofi
and Britain's AstraZeneca said on Friday they had agreed
a direct exchange of 210,000 chemical compounds from their
respective libraries in a new twist on the drive to boost open
innovation.
In a bid to increase the number of leads for new medicines,
and save both time and money, pharmaceutical companies are
experimenting with novel ways to share early-stage research.
Other examples in recent years include partnership deals and
the creation of consortia, often with academia, based on pooled
research in certain disease areas, before the work reaches the
competitive stage of developing patented medicines.
In the case of the Sanofi-AstraZeneca deal, no money will
change hands and both companies will be free to use the chemical
compounds without restrictions.
The choice of compounds was based on differences from those
already existing in the firms' own libraries and the large
volume means there will be enough for scientists to run high
throughput screening tests to see if they work against a range
of disease targets.
That process is likely to take several years and only
afterwards will promising chemicals be identified as 'lead
compounds' to be taken forward into preclinical and eventually
clinical development.
As a result, it represents a long-term bet on a new approach
to drug R&D but both sides hope it will ultimately speed up the
lengthy and costly process of developing novel treatments.
"It will accelerate our ability to identify unique starting
points that could become new medicines for patients,"
AstraZeneca's head of innovative medicines and early development
Mene Pangalos said.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)