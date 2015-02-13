Bayer's Brandicourt a frontrunner for top Sanofi job - Bloomberg

PARIS Feb 13 Olivier Brandicourt, head of Bayer
AG's healthcare business, is well placed to become
chief executive of French drug maker Sanofi, Bloomberg
reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the
company's strategy.
Brandicourt's name has been circulating for months as a
potential replacement for Chris Viehbacher, sacked by Sanofi's
board in October.
Chairman Serge Weinberg, who has been acting CEO since
Viehbacher's ouster, said last week a permanent replacement
would be appointed from outside the company before March 31.
The Bloomberg report said talks were underway over
Brandicourt's exit from Bayer, with the Sanofi board still
considering alternative CEO candidates. Both companies declined
to comment.
Brandicourt studied in Paris and practised as a doctor
before working in the pharmaceuticals industry for 25 years. He
took on his on his current role at Bayer in 2013.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus, Victoria Bryan and Noelle
Mennella; Editing by Laurence Frost)