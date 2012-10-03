Sanofi, Bristol shake up alliance as patents end

PARIS Oct 3 Drugmakers Sanofi and
Bristol-Myers Squibb said they plan to restructure their
alliance from Jan. 1 to respond to the loss of exclusivity on
two key drugs and the arrival of generic competition in many
major markets.
The move will see Bristol-Myers return rights to blood clot
preventer Plavix and blood pressure treatment Avapro to the
French drugmaker in all markets, the companies said in a joint
statement on Wednesday.
This will give Sanofi sole commercial control of the two
treatments, although Bristol-Myers will keep rights to Plavix in
the United States and Puerto Rico.
In return, Sanofi will pay Bristol-Myers royalty payments
through 2018 on its sales of branded and unbranded Plavix
worldwide, excluding the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and on sales of
Avapro/Avalide.
Sanofi will also make a $200 million terminal payment to
Bristol-Myers at the end of 2018, the companies said.
Plavix had been the world's second-biggest selling
prescription medicine for several years with annual revenue
reaching about $9 billion at its peak.