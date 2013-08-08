Sanofi says taking China bribery claim "seriously"

SHANGHAI Aug 8 French drugmaker Sanofi SA
said it took "very seriously" allegations published in
a Chinese newspaper on Thursday that its staff bribed more than
500 doctors in China in 2007 to raise sales.
An anonymous whistleblower, identified only through a false
name "Pei Gen", told the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper
that Sanofi staff paid bribes totalling around 1.7 million yuan
($277,800) to 503 doctors at 79 hospitals in Shanghai, Beijing,
Hangzhou and Guangzhou in late 2007.
In a statement, Sanofi said it was aware of the report.
"At this time, it would be premature to comment on events
that may have occurred in 2007," it said.
Sanofi has zero tolerance for any unethical practices, the
statement added.
The newspaper report said the whistleblower had declined to
reveal his identity, but that the nature of the content he
provided led the paper to believe he was, or had been, a
high-level employee with Sanofi in China.
Earlier this month Sanofi said one of its 11 regional
offices in China had been visited by the State Administration
for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) in the wake of a wider
crackdown on pricing manipulation and corruption in the sector.
Chinese police have detained four Chinese executives from
GlaxoSmithKline in connection with allegations the
British drugmaker funnelled up to 3 billion yuan ($489 million)
to travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors and
officials.
GSK has said some of its Chinese executives appeared to have
broken the law.