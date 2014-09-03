Final trial confirms efficacy of Sanofi's dengue vaccine

* Dengue world's fastest-growing tropical disease
* Infects some 100 mln people a year, according to WHO
By Natalie Huet
PARIS, Sept 3 French drugmaker Sanofi,
developing the first vaccine against dengue fever, said its
product reduced disease cases by 60.8 percent in a large final
clinical trial.
Sanofi has invested more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.7
billion) in the project, undertaking two decades of research on
the world's fastest-growing tropical disease.
The final study - conducted on 20,875 children aged 9-16
across five countries in Latin America - confirmed that the
vaccine was safe, provided high protection against dengue
haemorrhagic fever and cut by 80 percent the risk of
hospitalization, the Paris-based company said on Wednesday.
It was 42.3 percent efficient in tackling serotype 2, one of
the viral disease's four strains, compared to 35 percent in a
previous Asian trial on some 10,000 children, a relatively weak
rate that has puzzled scientists.
Overall, the findings were consistent and more reliable in
the Latin American trial as it had twice as many patients as the
Asian trial, said Nicholas Jackson, head of dengue research and
development at Sanofi's vaccines unit Sanofi Pasteur.
"We're talking about different regions, different seasons,
different demographics, and it's very important for a vaccine to
perform consistently, so these results are extremely pleasing,"
he told Reuters in an interview.
The study was conducted in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico,
Honduras and Puerto Rico. Sanofi will unveil its detailed
findings at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and
Hygiene's annual meeting at the beginning of November.
As in Asia, the results suggested the new vaccine acts best
as an immune booster for patients with some previous exposure,
and therefore may be most useful in tropical regions where
dengue is common, rather than as a vaccination for tourists.
However, given how the vaccine drastically reduces the most
severe cases of dengue - by close to 90 percent - many countries
and patients including tourists could see the point in using it,
said Guillaume Leroy, head of Sanofi's dengue vaccine project.
He said Sanofi aimed to start filing regulatory applications
for the vaccine early next year and ultimately reach out to 100
countries, but that it would target as a priority the countries
where it led the trials.
Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said in July that Mexico,
Brazil and Colombia could be the first to market the vaccine.
The first batches - produced at a dedicated plant outside
Lyon in southeastern France - will be ready next year and Sanofi
aims to sell the first doses in the second half of 2015.
Some analysts believe the three-dose vaccine could bring in
1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) a year, significantly boosting
Sanofi's vaccines business, which generated sales of 3.7 billion
euros in 2013.
Leroy said Sanofi would apply for regulatory approval on a
three-dose regimen to maximise the body's immune response to the
jab, but declined to comment on pricing and sales estimates.
Nearly half the world's population is at risk of contracting
dengue fever - also known as "breakbone fever" because of the
severe pain it can cause. The disease infects some 100 million
people each year, according to the World Health Organization,
and some experts put the number at three times that level.
Most patients survive dengue but it kills an estimated
20,000 people each year, many of them children, and causes one
hospitalisation every minute around the globe.
(1$= 0.7618 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.7616 euro)
