Sanofi's combination diabetes drug hits goal in late-stage trial

PARIS, July 29 Sanofi said on
Wednesday a first late-stage Phase III study of its LixiLan
diabetes drug had met its main target, while another would be
completed at the end of the third quarter.
LixiLan consists of a single-injection combination of
Lyxumia, a drug developed with Danish drugmaker Zealand Pharma
, and Sanofi's Lantus. It targets patients suffering
from type 2 diabetes.
The first study tested the efficacy and safety of LixiLan
versus treatment with either Lantus or Lyxumia alone. The new
drug proved better at reducing average blood glucose levels than
either Lantus or Lyxumia.
A second study is investigating LixiLan patients whose type
2 diabetes is not adequately controlled on Lantus alone.
"Full results will be communicated in an appropriate
scientific forum," the French drugmaker said in a statement.
"Following an analysis of results from both Phase III
studies ... Sanofi will determine the next steps in the
regulatory process," Sanofi said. "Currently, regulatory
submissions are planned for Q4 2015 in the United States and Q1
2016 in the European Union."
LixiLan sales are expected to reach around $1 billion in
2020, according to consensus forecasts compiled by Thomson
Reuters Cortellis. The drug is likely to compete with
NovoNordisk's Xultophy.
Nearly 400 million people worldwide have diabetes, with type
2 accounting for more than 90 percent of cases. Without proper
treatment or lifestyle changes, those numbers are expected to
grow substantially in the coming years.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)