版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 28日 星期一 13:34 BJT

Sanofi wins EU approval for Praluent anti-cholesterol drug

PARIS, Sept 28 French drugmaker Sanofi said the European Commission had cleared its key cholesterol drug Praluent for the treatment of so-called "bad cholesterol," or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, in certain adult patients with hypercholesterolemia.

The drug won U.S. regulatory approval in July. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Anand Basu)

