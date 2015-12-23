版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 23日 星期三 14:33 BJT

Sanofi submits new diabetes drug application to U.S. regulator

PARIS Dec 23 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it had submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a single daily insulin injection to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

Sanofi said it had requested a six-month review of its new drug application by the FDA, rather than the standard 10 months.

"A large unmet medical need still exists for people with type 2 diabetes, as more than half are not at their blood sugar goal despite using oral medications or insulin," Sanofi's diabetes head, Pierre Chancel, said in a statement.

The latest application involves a combination of insulin glargine with its lixisenatide drug, Sanofi said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐