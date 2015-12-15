RPT-Sanofi, Boehringer in talks to swap assets

BRIEF-Schlumberger says all markets have now reached the bottom
* Expects cameron margins to start improving sequentially from Q1 to Q2 - conf call
PARIS Dec 15 Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim on Tuesday announced they were in exclusive talks to swap the French pharmaceuticals company's animal health business for the family-owned German group's consumer health operation.
Sanofi said the deal would consist of an exchange of Sanofi's Merial arm, with an enterprise value of 11.4 billion euros ($12.60 billion), with Boehringer Ingelheim's CHC division with an enterprise value of 6.7 billion euros. Boehringer would also pay 4.7 billion euros in cash to Sanofi.
($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Jason Neely)
* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks following oil prices higher to lead a broad gain ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.