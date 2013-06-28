Sanofi wins EU green light for new MS drug Lemtrada

LONDON, June 28 French firm Sanofi has
won a European green light for its new multiple sclerosis
medicine Lemtrada, after a quarter-century drug development
saga.
Lemtrada, also known as alemtuzumab, has been studied in
multiple sclerosis (MS) since the early 1990s but its progress
to market as a treatment for the disease has been halting and
the drug has changed hands many times.
The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it was
recommending Lemtrada for relapsing-remitting MS. EMA decisions
are usually endorsed by the European Commission within a couple
of months.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Caroline Copley)