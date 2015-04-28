Sanofi says U.S. FDA to fast track Fabry therapy review

PARIS, April 28 French drugmaker Sanofi
said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has agreed to speed up the review of its drug
application for a new Fabry disease treatment.
Sanofi said its Genzyme unit was enrolling patients in a
mid-stage Phase IIa trial of the "GZ/SAR402671" therapy.
Fabry disease is an inherited, potentially fatal disorder
characterized by the buildup of a particular type of fat that
results in cell damage, leading to pain, hearing loss, kidney
failure, heart attacks and strokes.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)