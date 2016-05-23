UPDATE 2-FDA staff question usefulness of Sanofi diabetes drugs

(Adds details, comments from FDA reviewers)
By Toni Clarke
May 23 A preliminary review by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration questioned the usefulness of a combination
diabetes drug made by Sanofi SA's and said it was
unclear whether one component, lixisenatide, contributed to its
benefit.
The French drugmaker is seeking approval for lixisenatide
alone and as part of a combination product, iGlarLixi, which
Sanofi hopes will establish a new paradigm for diabetes therapy
by treating patients earlier and more aggressively.
The review comes ahead of a Wednesday meeting of an FDA
advisory panel that will discuss lixisenatide and the
combination treatment, iGlarLixi, an injection which delivers
lixisenatide and Sanofi's drug Lantus in a fixed-dose
combination.
The review noted that the lixisenatide component of
iGlarLixi is not the dose established as effective for
lixisenatide alone, meaning some patients could be exposed to a
component that provides no known therapeutic benefit.
On Tuesday, the committee will consider a similar
combination treatment made by Novo Nordisk A/S that
combines the company's diabetes drugs Victoza and Tresiba. The
FDA's preliminary review of that drug raised similar concerns.
Sanofi was given speedier-than-normal review after it bought
a priority review voucher from Retrophin Inc last year
for $245 million. Retrophin was granted the voucher as part of
an FDA program to spur research into rare pediatric disorders.
Lixisenatide belongs to a class of diabetes treatments
called GLP-1 agonists that includes Victoza and Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co and AstraZeneca's Byetta and Bydureon.
The panel will be asked whether there are any safety or
efficacy issues that preclude approval of lixisenatide, and they
will be asked to vote on whether iGlarLixi should be approved.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendation of its
advisory panels, but typically does so.
Lixisenatide was approved by regulators in Europe and Japan
in 2013 and is sold under the brand name Lyxumia. Sanofi
licensed the product from Denmark's Zealand Pharma A/S
. Novo Nordisk's drug is sold in Europe as Xultophy.
The reviewer, Dr. Jean-Marc Guettier, director of the FDA's
division of metabolism and endocrinology products, said they had
"reservations" about Sanofi's conclusion that iGlarLixi offered
superior blood sugar control than Lantus alone.
"It is unclear whether there is a benefit in the low-dose
range that balances the additional safety concerns from adding a
second drug," the division said, adding that trial may have
created a bias in favor of the combination.
"The treatment difference observed may not reflect the
actual treatment difference" they said.
Panelists will be asked to discuss whether use of iGlarLixi
should be approved for patients not treated with a basal insulin
or a GLP-1, for patients who are inadequately controlled on
either drug, or both.
The goal of both companies' products is to combine a GLP-1
and a basal insulin in a single injection instead of two and
treat patients with a combination drug early rather than waiting
for one drug to wane in effect before moving to another.
An FDA decision on lixisenatide is expected in July and on
iGlarLixi in August.
Separately, the Sanofi executive in charge of diabetes and
cardiovascular products, Pascale Witz, is leaving the company on
June 1 as part of a management shakeup, the company said on
Monday.
