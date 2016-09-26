Sanofi may win U.S. approval of $3 bln eczema drug by March

Sept 26 French drugmaker Sanofi and
its U.S. partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals could win
U.S. approval for their keenly awaited new eczema drug
dupilumab, seen by analysts as a potential $3 billion-a-year
seller, by next March.
Sanofi badly needs new products to make up for flagging
sales in its diabetes business, where its top-seller Lantus
faces growing competition.
The two companies said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had accepted dupilumab for priority review for
treating atopic dermatitis (AD), a skin inflammation also known
as atopic eczema, and set a target decision date of March 29.
Dupilumab, an injectable antibody drug, is seen by investors
as perhaps Sanofi's most promising pipeline medicine, since it
has produced promising clinical results and could be first
systemic therapy for severe AD.
The drug is also being developed for severe asthma, where it
will compete with a wave of other new biotech medicines such as
GlaxoSmithKline's Nucala and Teva's Cinqair.
Industry analysts, on average, forecast annual sales for
dupilumab of $3.0 billion by 2021, according to Thomson Reuters
Cortellis.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)