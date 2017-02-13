Sanofi nears deal to sell some over-the-counter drugs to Ipsen - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
Feb 12 Drugmaker Sanofi is close to selling some over-the-counter products to Ipsen SA, in a deal that could be valued at nearly 100 million euros ($106.18 million), Bloomberg reported.
The deal between the French drugmakers may be announced as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2kAJLsp
Ipsen emerged as the preferred bidder after a competitive sale process involving other pharmaceutical companies, Bloomberg reported.
Both Ipsen and Sanofi could not be immediately reached for comments outside regular business hours.
Sanofi and German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim confirmed last month the closing of a $20 billion asset swap, under which Sanofi bought Boehringer's consumer health division, and the German firm purchased Merial animal health business. ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.