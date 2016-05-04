版本:
Sanofi says sees "strong strategic" fit with U.S. cancer firm Medivation

PARIS May 4 Sanofi sees a strong strategic fit with U.S. cancer drug maker Medivation, the French pharmaceuticals company's chief executive said on Wednesday after recently approaching the company about a tie-up.

"We have a strong strategic complementarity with this company," Olivier Brandicourt said at the drugmaker's annual shareholder meeting without further elaborating.

U.S firm Pfizer has approached Medivation to express interest in an acquisition, raising the possibility of a bid rivaling the $9.3 billion offer already presented by Sanofi, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

