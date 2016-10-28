UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA spurns Sanofi, Regeneron arthritis drug over manufacturing lapse

(Adds details on FDA letter, background on sarilumab)
Oct 28 Sanofi SA and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday said U.S. regulators had
declined to approve their experimental treatment for rheumatoid
arthritis because of manufacturing deficiencies.
The companies, in a release, said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration identified the deficiencies during a routine
inspection of a Sanofi plant in France where the drug,
sarilumab, is filled and finished, one of the last steps in the
manufacturing process.
Sanofi said it had submitted a comprehensive correction plan
to the FDA and is taking corrective actions. The FDA did not
cite any safety concerns in its notice to the drugmakers, called
a complete response letter, the companies said.
Sarilumab, meant for adult patients with moderate to severe
rheumatoid arthritis, works by blocking a protein called IL-6
that is associated with inflammation. The companies had been
expecting the FDA to make a decision on the injectable treatment
by Oct. 30.
In a large clinical trial of rheumatoid arthritis patients
who had failed to benefit from the standard treatment
methotrexate, sarilumab was shown to be superior to AbbVie Inc's
top-selling Humira in improving signs and symptoms of
disease.
Other IL-6 inhibitors for rheumatoid arthritis include Roche
Holding AG's approved Actemra and Johnson & Johnson's
experimental sirukumab, now awaiting FDA approval.
Regeneron shares, which had been halted ahead of the
drugmakers' announcement, were down 2.8 percent after trading
resumed late Friday.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chris Reese)