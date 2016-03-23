Sanofi, Regeneron unveil positive Praluent cholesterol study

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas provides operational update
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
PARIS, March 23 French drugmaker Sanofi and U.S. partner Regeneron said a late-stage study of their Praluent injection showed it reduced the need for patients with an inherited form of high cholesterol to have bad cholesterol removed from their blood.
"This is the first time a PCSK9 inhibitor has shown in a clinical study that it reduced the frequency of apheresis therapy, an invasive, difficult to access, time-consuming and expensive treatment for some of the most difficult-to-treat patients," said Bill Sasiela, vice president of programme direction at Regeneron.
Apheresis, which is a procedure where bad cholesterol is removed from the blood in a process similar to kidney dialysis, can take more than three hours and cost up to $100,000 for each patient per year in the United States or up to 60,000 euros ($67,218) in Germany, the companies said. ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.
* Redbox - new distribution agreement for 2017 with Paramount Home Media Distribution