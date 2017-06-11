Sanofi-Regeneron's Praluent cuts cholesterol in Odyssey trials

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 11 France's Sanofi and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Sunday their anti-cholesterol drug Praluent recorded positive results in its first dedicated studies involving patients with diabetes and high cholesterol.
Praluent significantly reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in two phase 3b/4 Odyssey trials, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.