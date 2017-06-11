版本:
Sanofi-Regeneron's Praluent cuts cholesterol in Odyssey trials

PARIS, June 11 France's Sanofi and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Sunday their anti-cholesterol drug Praluent recorded positive results in its first dedicated studies involving patients with diabetes and high cholesterol.

Praluent significantly reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in two phase 3b/4 Odyssey trials, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)
