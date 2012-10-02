版本:
Sanofi to buy Colombian drugmaker Genfar

Oct 2 Giant French pharmaceutical maker Sanofi SA said Tuesday it would buy Colombian drugmaker Genfar to expand its product portfolio in South America.

Genfar is Colombia's second-largest manufacturer of generic drugs with sales of $133 million last year, of which 30 percent was generated outside the country, Sanofi said in a statement announcing the purchase.

"Sanofi has a unique opportunity to strengthen its presence in Latin America through a large portfolio of affordable pharmaceuticals in a broad range of markets," the company's Latin America chief Heraldo Marchezini said in the statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

