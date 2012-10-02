Sanofi to buy Colombian drugmaker Genfar

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 2 Giant French pharmaceutical maker Sanofi SA said Tuesday it would buy Colombian drugmaker Genfar to expand its product portfolio in South America.
Genfar is Colombia's second-largest manufacturer of generic drugs with sales of $133 million last year, of which 30 percent was generated outside the country, Sanofi said in a statement announcing the purchase.
"Sanofi has a unique opportunity to strengthen its presence in Latin America through a large portfolio of affordable pharmaceuticals in a broad range of markets," the company's Latin America chief Heraldo Marchezini said in the statement.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.