Google, Sanofi team up to improve diabetes care

Aug 31 Google Inc and French drugmaker
Sanofi SA said they will partner to develop tools to
improve the management and treatment of diabetes.
Sanofi will work with Google's life sciences team to
collect, analyze and understand information impacting diabetes,
which is expected to affect 592 million by 2035, according to
the International Diabetes Federation.
Sanofi's diabetes product line raked in sales of 1.9 billion
euros ($2.13 billion), contributing about 20 percent to the
company's total sales in the second quarter.
Sales in this strategic unit have been hurt by continued
pricing pressure in the United States.
Google's life sciences unit is already collaborating with
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG to develop contact lenses
to help diabetics track blood glucose levels or restore the
eye's ability to focus.
It has also tied up with DexCom Inc, a maker of
continuous glucose-monitoring (CGM) devices, to develop a CGM
device the size of a band-aid that can be worn on the skin.
The company is also working with Biogen Inc to
study the progression of multiple sclerosis.
The life sciences division is part of Google X labs, which
is testing self-driving cars.
