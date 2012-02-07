Sanofi head-lice lotion wins U.S. FDA approval

PARIS Feb 7 Sanofi said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a lotion to treat head lice after clinical trials, which compared it with a placebo.

The medication, called Sklice, whose active ingredient is ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug long taken orally, will be sold in the United States by Sanofi's vaccines division, Sanofi Pasteur U.S., the company said.