Sanofi CEO interested in emerging-market deals

BOSTON, March 6 French drugmaker Sanofi SA
is interested in doing more acquisitions in emerging
markets and will "probably not" be a bidder for Pfizer Inc's
animal-health business, said Chief Executive Chris
Viehbacher.
"We'll continue to acquire in emerging markets because
Sanofi has got a lot more advantage in that area," Viehbacher
told reporters after speaking to the Boston College Chief
Executives' Club. "We have an ability to acquire and integrate."
After resuming shipments of the rare disease drug Fabrazyme
from its Genzyme unit's plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, last
week, the company expects to resume supplying European patients
with full doses of the drug by "about mid-year," Viehbacher
said.
"There are clearly some patients who need the full dose of
Fabrazyme and so there's been a waiting list in Europe to get
our product, and so we're starting to help patients on that
waiting list," Viehbacher said.