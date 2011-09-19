UPDATE 1-Sanofi wins U.S. cancer drug patent ruling

* Ruling keeps Eloxatin market exclusivity in United States

* Sun Pharmaceuticals had appealed April 2010 ruling (Adds details)

PARIS, Sept 19 French drugmaker Sanofi has scored an important victory in a patent dispute with Sun Pharmaceuticals that will keep generic copies of its Eloxatin colon cancer drug off the United States market until August 2012.

A ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey maintained Sanofi's market exclusivity for Eloxatin in the United States through Aug. 9, 2012, Sanofi said in a statement on Monday.

Mumbai-based Sun had appealed an April 2010 ruling requiring the Indian company to stop selling its generic version of Eloxatin as of June 30, 2010, Sanofi said.

If Sun had prevailed, other generics manufacturers could have launched their own copies of Eloxatin before Aug. 9.

Eloxatin sales were 248 million euros ($349 million) in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Blaise Robinson and James Regan)