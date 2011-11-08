Sanofi R&D restructuring seen cutting over 1,400 jobs-union

PARIS Nov 8 French drugmaker Sanofi told staff representatives that restructuring its research and development operations could entail 555 job cuts in Europe and about 900 in the United States, CGT union representatives told Reuters.

A Sanofi spokesman declined to comment on the figures cited by the union.

"We are still evaluating how many jobs will be potentially impacted, so it's too early to speculate about specific numbers," the spokesman told Reuters.

CGT union representatives also said that Elias Zerhouni, head of Sanofi's R&D, had told the European Workers Committee that there would be 328 job cuts in Frankfurt and that sites in Hungary and in Milan, Italy, would be closed, leading to 164 and 63 job cuts, respectively.

Sanofi had also confirmed plans to cut jobs at recently acquired Genzyme in the Netherlands and in Britain but gave no figure, the union representatives said.

They had no details yet on planned job cuts in France.

In September Sanofi disclosed plans to shrink its R&D headcount to 10,000 from 13,000 -- excluding Genzyme, the maker of drugs for rare genetic disorders, which it bought earlier this year.

The planned R&D job cuts are part of a bid to reduce costs as its top-selling drugs face patent expirations.

Earlier this month Sanofi said it was closing a research and development site in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and would cut its U.S. cardiovascular and oncology sales force. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)