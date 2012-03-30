Sanofi eyes 40 pct of sales from emerging mkts -CEO

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 France's Sanofi SA aims to make 40 percent of sales from emerging markets within five years, its chief executive said on Friday, to help offset patent expiries on some its best-selling drugs.

Sanofi, which currently relies on emering markets for 30 percent of its sales, will struggle to grow profit this year as its blood-thinner Plavix - the world's best selling drug after Pfizer's Lipitor - faces competition from cheap generics

"We made 30 percent of our sales from emerging markets last year, I think we can grow that to about 40 percent over the next five years or so," Chief Executive Christopher Viehbacher told Reuters following a media briefing in Pretoria.

But Viehbacher said exposure to emerging markets such as Africa, Latin America and Asia would help Sanofi counter the so-called "patent cliff", where revenue drops off for drug companies after a patent expires.

Viehbacher said there were opportunities for both organic and acquisitive growth in emerging markets but the company was unlikely to make a "transformational" acquisition.

The company also said it has teamed up with India's Hetero Drugs to make and supply antiretroviral HIV/AIDS drugs in South Africa, pitting it against domestic companies such as Aspen Pharmacare and Cipla Medpro

The deal marks Sanofi's first foray into the supply and manufacturing of ARVs in South Africa, which has the world's heaviest HIV/AIDS caseload and its biggest treatment programme.

In 2010, the government awarded 10 companies a 4.3 billion rand ($554.66 million) two-year contract to supply the life-prolonging drugs to state hospitals.

South Africa is home to 6 million people with the virus and about 2 million of them are on treatment.