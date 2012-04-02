UPDATE 1-Sanofi buys U.S. animal vaccine firm

* Buys U.S. vaccine specialist Newport Laboratories
* No financial details given
PARIS, April 2 French drugmaker Sanofi
on Monday it has acquired Newport Laboratories, a privately held
U.S. specialist in swine and bovine vaccines, to bolster its
animal health unit Merial.
No financial details were given.
The acquisition will enable Merial to expand its U.S. cow
and pig vaccine business, Sanofi said.
Newport specialises in autogenous vaccines, which are
developed and produced from a virus or bacteria strain that has
been isolated from tissue samples submitted from a particular
farm, offering alternative methods to help prevent diseases in
food animals.
Although Sanofi has highlighted animal health as one of its
main investment priorities, Chief E x ecutive Chris Viehbacher
last month said the company would "probably not" be a bidder for
Pfizer Inc's animal-health business, and that it would
prefer smaller deals to grow Merial.
Last year Sanofi and U.S. peer Merck scrapped plans
to merge their respective animal health units to create the
world's largest animal-health business, b laming the complexity
of se lling as sets to placate regulators.
In 2011 Merial reported sales of 2 billion euros, up 4.3
percent from 2010.