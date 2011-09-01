CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Sanofi confirms licence to make Lipitor in France

(Corrects bullet point to show product will not launch before
May 7, 2012, not 2010)
* Sanofi says won licence for Lipitor in France
* Will not launch the product before May 7, 2012
(Adds confirmation, comments)
PARIS, Sept 1 Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Thursday
confirmed a media report it had won a licence from Pfizer
(PFE.N) to make a generic of the U.S. drugmaker's cholesterol
treatment Lipitor, the world's best-selling treatment, which
loses patent protection next year.
Sanofi said the licence only includes France.
"Sanofi France respects Pfizer's patent rights and will not
launch the product before May 7, 2012 (after expiry of the SPC
with pediatric extension)," a spokesman said.
Les Echos newspaper, citing two sources close to the
matter, reported earlier on Thursday that Sanofi's generic
drugmaker Zentiva will be allowed to produce Lipitor's active
ingredient atorvastatine in France, possibly before the
patent's expiry on May 7, 2012.
The deal is part of France's Strategic Council of Health
Industries (CSIS) programme, a cooperation agreement between
business and government, which gives the original drugmaker a
tax break if it allows a generic drugmaker to produce and sell
cheaper copies as the branded drug's patent expires.
The CSIS agreement is designed to keep production sites and
employment in France. There, Lipitor is known under the brand
Tahor.
A similar deal was signed in 2010 with U.S. drugmaker Eli
Lilly (LLY.N) allowing Delpharm to produce the main ingredient
of its anti-psychotic drug Zyprexa.
Sanofi has made generics one of its growth areas as several
of its branded drugs lose their patents.
