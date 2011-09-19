Sanofi says wins U.S. cancer drug patent ruling

BRIEF-IEC Electronics Q1 loss per share $0.09
* IEC Electronics Corp - expect revenue decrease will persist through q2 of fiscal 2017
PARIS, Sept 19 French drugmaker Sanofi said it won a court ruling in a patent dispute with Sun Pharmaceuticals over its Eloxatin colon cancer drug.
The ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey maintain's Sanofi's market exlusivity for Eloxatin in the United States through Aug. 9, 2012, Sanofi said in a statement on Monday.
Sun had appealed the district court's April 2010 ruling requiring Sun to cease selling its generic oxaliplatin products as of June 30, 2010, Sanofi said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* IEC Electronics Corp - expect revenue decrease will persist through q2 of fiscal 2017
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 A fire in the workers' barracks of BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, left three workers injured early Friday, the company said.
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)