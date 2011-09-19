Sanofi says wins U.S. cancer drug patent ruling

PARIS, Sept 19 French drugmaker Sanofi said it won a court ruling in a patent dispute with Sun Pharmaceuticals over its Eloxatin colon cancer drug.

The ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey maintain's Sanofi's market exlusivity for Eloxatin in the United States through Aug. 9, 2012, Sanofi said in a statement on Monday.

Sun had appealed the district court's April 2010 ruling requiring Sun to cease selling its generic oxaliplatin products as of June 30, 2010, Sanofi said.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)