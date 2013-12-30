UPDATE 2-Sanofi says U.S. regulators reject MS treatment Lemtrada

By James Regan
PARIS Dec 30 Sanofi SA's Lemtrada
multiple sclerosis treatment has failed to win approval from
regulators in the United States, dealing a setback to a drug
which was at the heart of the French drugmaker's $20 billion
takeover of U.S. biotech firm Genzyme.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Lemtrada
for launch in the world's biggest drug market on the grounds
that Genzyme had not shown its benefits outweighed its "serious
adverse effects", Sanofi said on Monday.
The FDA also demanded Sanofi carry out further clinical
trials using different designs and methods prior to approval,
Sanofi said. The company responded by saying it strongly
disagreed with the decision and planned to appeal.
Lemtrada, an injectable drug also known as alemtuzumab, is
designed to treat relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis, the
most common form of the disease. It was approved in September by
European regulators in a market dominated by rivals Biogen Idec
, Novartis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
.
The FDA ruling also could impact the value of Sanofi's
Genzyme takeover since the latter's shareholders had received
so-called contingent value rights (CVRs) entitling them to
future payments of up to $14 a share if certain goals were met.
Sanofi said on Monday it did not expect to meet the CVR
milestone of U.S. approval for Lemtrada by the end of March.
Shares in Sanofi were down 0.8 percent in early trading at
75.95 euros, giving France's second-biggest listed company a
market value of around 101 billion euros ($139 billion). Sanofi
was the biggest decliner in a 0.2 percent firmer French
blue-chip CAC 40 index.
U.S. law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP said
earlier this month it was launching a class action against
Sanofi on behalf of purchasers of the CVRs between March 6, 2012
and Nov. 7, 2013.
The law firm said Sanofi and some of its senior executives
made false and misleading statements about its business and
prospects for Lemtrada between March 6, 2012 and Nov. 7, 2013
and had misled investors over the design of its clinical trials
on the drug.
The price of the CVRs fell as low as 46 cents in
November from a year high of $2.10 the previous month, following
a review by an advisory panel to the FDA which raised questions
over the design of the clinical trial and Lemtrada's potential
to cause cancer and other serious conditions.
ROBUST EVIDENCE
Sanofi said it did not comment on pending litigation.
"We strongly believe that the clinical development
programme, which was designed to demonstrate how Lemtrada
compares against an active comparator as opposed to placebo,
provides robust evidence of efficacy and a favorable
benefit-risk profile," Genzyme chief David Meeker said in a
statement on Monday.
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, autoimmune condition which
affects more than 2 million people worldwide and up to 500,000
in the United States. It attacks the central nervous system and
can cause muscle weakness, pain, and cognitive difficulties.
Analysts on average expect Lemtrada to generate annual sales
of $707 million by 2018, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The FDA advisory panel had said on Nov. 13 safety issues
should not preclude approval of Lemtrada, but took issue with
the design of the clinical studies, saying they were not
adequate and well controlled. Panelists also said that while the
drug appeared to help reduce relapses, it had not been proven to
help against disability.
Lemtrada is given via an intravenous drip for five days and
again for three days one year later. It is designed to
reprogramme the immune system, but in doing so can make the body
more vulnerable to other diseases.
The market for multiple sclerosis treatment is increasingly
moving away from injectable treatments in favour of pills such
as Novartis' Gilenya and Biogen Idec's Tecfidera. Analysts
expect Lemtrada to be reserved for patients for whom other
treatments are ineffective.
Sanofi also has an oral treatment, Aubagio, which has been
approved in the United States and Europe. Analysts on average
expect Aubagio sales to reach $854 million by 2018, according to
Thomson Reuters data.